Future Forward pushes LGBT panel

LGBT MPs of the Future Forward Party hold a briefing on the need to have an LGBT House committee on July 4. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Future Forward Party has pushed for the setup of an LGBT permanent committee in Parliament.

House representatives are reviewing a regulation on its permanent committees to push agenda in different key areas and the party is proposing the addition of the LGBT committee to the 35 permanent panels outlined in the regulation.

A vote on the committees will be held on Wednesday.

Previously, LGBT issues were handled by the women’s committee.

Future Forward deputy speaker Natcha Boonchai-in and MP Nateepat Kulsetsiri said at a briefing on Monday the party intended to solve some problems faced by the LGBT community.

“They still face discrimination and are forced to work in limited fields. And there is still inequality in marriage,” Ms Teerapat said.

While a new committee means more state budget, the money will be well spent considering there are 7 million LGBT people nationwide, she said.

A permanent committee, which serves the full term of each House, considers bills, investigates issues and conducts studies on its area of expertise to be reported to the House for a vote and passage into laws.

The 15-MP committees cover areas such as laws, justice, human rights, constitutional organs, agriculture, transport, security, finance, consumer protection and foreign affairs.

A temporary committee may also be set up to consider some urgent issues not already covered by those areas. It may consist of experts or non-MPs, as well as MPs.



