Yala bombs injure 7 people

Bomb disposal officers and forensic police at the scene of one of the overnight bomb blasts in Yala, on Wednesday morning. (Photo taken from @maeluang318133 Facebook page)

A series of bomb blasts in four districts of Yala province overnight caused minor damage and injured seven people.

Authorities were quick to reject any link with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) movement's demand for the release of suspects in security cases in the three southernmost provinces as a condition for peace talks.

Deputy army chief Nattapol Nakpanich, also assistant director of the Internal Security Operations Command, said on Wednesday the attacks had no special significance or important implications.

In response to media questions about the frequency of insurgency bombings in the region, he gave an assurance that Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command, which is in charge of security across the deep South, was working at full capacity to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people.

In Bangkok, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon also insisted the attacks had nothing to do with the BRN's demands.

The Yala attacks were also not linked to the bombings in Bangkok, according to Gen Prawit.

Bombs were detonated in four districts of Yala - Muang, Yaha, Bannang Sata and Than To - on Tuesday night. Car tyres were also set alight. Seven people were confirmed injured, including children.

The first attack was around 7.10pm. a bomb exploded at a roadside power pole in Yaha district, injuring two villagers and causing a power blackout.

About 10 minutes later another bomb explosion damaged a telephone signal tower in Bannang Sata district, causing no injuries. Car tyres were also set on fire on Road 410 in the district.

About the same time, a third bomb damaged a power pole in Muang district, causing no injuries.

In Than To district, a bomb exploded at an ATM of Krungthai Bank in tambon Mae Wad around 8.15pm. Five people, including three girls and two adults, were hurt. Another bomb exploded outside a grocery shop nearby. There were no injuries reported.