Thai Airways bans 2015-2017 MacBook Pros
Thailand
General

published : 21 Aug 2019 at 19:02

writer: Online Reporters

Thai Airways International has banned 15 inch MacBook Pro laptops sold between Sept 2015 and February 2017 on board. (Bangkok Post photo)
Thai Airways International has banned passengers from taking some MacBook Pro notebooks distributed between 2015-17 on its flights.

Flt Lt Prathana Pattanasiri, vice president of THAI’s aviation safety department, said on Wednesday the flag carrier is now not allowing 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks sold between September 2015 and February 2017 on the aircraft.

They are not allowed either as carry-on or checked luggage, he said.

The ban followed the announcement of the European Aviation Safety Agency to ban the Apple model on all fights to and from the European Union for aircraft safety.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro notebook sold during the period has been recalled to change the battery.

