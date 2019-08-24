Prawit's brother in car accident

Police say driver of rented van lost control while reaching for phone

The damaged van carrying Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon and five others after it hit a barrier and overturned on Friday in Bangkok. (Photo from FM91 police Facebook)

Six people, including Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s brother and a former senate president, have been injured in a road accident.

A van carrying Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, 70, who is a former police chief, and Prasobsuk Boondej, 74, a former president of the Senate and the Court of Appeal, overturned after hitting a roadside barrier. The incident took place on Friday night at kilometre 1 of the Thab Chang motorway in Prawet district in Bangkok.

The other three in the group were Wiset Winyu, Supawadee Techaburana and Pacharee Mahititamtorn. Pratipat Tantahisong, 32, the driver working for the car rental company, was also slightly injured.

They were sent to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital. Pol Gen Pacharawat was later transferred to Phramongkutklao Hospital. He sustained a spine injury and cracked collarbone but does not need surgery, according to Thai media.

Police said they were preparing to charge the driver of the van with carelessness causing damage and injuries.

The van, brand new with red licence plates, was rented from Thai Rent A Car Co Ltd.

An initial investigation found the van was taking the group on an observation trip to Pattaya. While the driver reached out to charge his mobile phone, he lost control of the vehicle.