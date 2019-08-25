Songkhla gold shop robbery van found

SONGKHLA: The van used by a group of five armed men in the robbery of a gold shop in Na Thawi district of this southern province was found abandoned in a rubber plantation about 15 kilometres from the district town on Saturday evening, police said.

It was believed that after robbing the Hangthong Suthada shop in Na Thawi town at about 1.35pm and making of with about 1,000 baht-weight of gold ornaments worth at least 22 million baht the robbers fled in the Pattani-registered van, with licence plate number 10-1082, along the Na Thawi-Prakop road and abandoned it inside the rubber plantation, about 300 metres from the road, before fleeing in another vehicle.

Forensic and explosive ordnance disposal police were despached to the scene to examine the van to collect fingerprints and other clues for use in hunting for the robbers.

A red-black Honda Wave motorcycle was also found abandoned near the van. Police believed it had also been used in the robbery.

From the rubber plantation, the robbers might have fled to either Thepha or Sabayoi district or to the three southernmost border provinces, police said.

According to police, at about 10am on Saturday three men hired the van, driven by Rosali Yosen, to take them to pick-up friends at Ban Khuan Khuha in tambon Bo Thong of Pattani's Nong Chick district. At the village, the robbers robbed the driver of the van, tied up his hands and feet, and used the vehicle in the gold shop robbery in Songkhla's Na Thawi district.