Sineenart's bio, pics released

His Majesty the King has granted royal permission for the biography of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee to appear online at www.royaloffice.th.

The King bestowed the title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee on Maj Gen Thanpuying Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi on July 28.

Born on Jan 26, 1985, in the northern province of Nan, she received her primary education at Rajapiyorasa Yupparachanusorn School in Nan's Tha Wang Pha district before completing her secondary education at Thawangphapittayakhom School in the same district.

In 2008, she obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing science from the Royal Thai Army Nursing College.

She went on to take several military training courses, graduating in jungle warfare in 2015 and a course offered by the army's Command and General Staff College in 2017. Meanwhile she completed the Special Warfare School's airborne training programme in 2015 and then the Marine Corps School airborne programme in 2017.

She graduated from the Royal Thai Air Force's Flying Training School, and also joined the private pilot licence programme at the Jesenwang flying school in Germany.

She has been serving as His Majesty the King's bodyguard since 2017.