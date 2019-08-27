Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sineenart's bio, pics released
Thailand
General

Sineenart's bio, pics released

published : 27 Aug 2019 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post reporters

His Majesty the King has granted royal permission for the biography of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee to appear online at www.royaloffice.th.

The King bestowed the title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee on Maj Gen Thanpuying Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi on July 28.

Born on Jan 26, 1985, in the northern province of Nan, she received her primary education at Rajapiyorasa Yupparachanusorn School in Nan's Tha Wang Pha district before completing her secondary education at Thawangphapittayakhom School in the same district.

In 2008, she obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing science from the Royal Thai Army Nursing College.

She went on to take several military training courses, graduating in jungle warfare in 2015 and a course offered by the army's Command and General Staff College in 2017. Meanwhile she completed the Special Warfare School's airborne training programme in 2015 and then the Marine Corps School airborne programme in 2017.

She graduated from the Royal Thai Air Force's Flying Training School, and also joined the private pilot licence programme at the Jesenwang flying school in Germany.

She has been serving as His Majesty the King's bodyguard since 2017.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has issued a set of photos of His Majesty the King and Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Tourism Department mulls minimum prices for tour packages

The Tourism Department is planning to set minimum prices for outbound tour packages to deal with the growing price war that could eventually lower service quality.

07:03
Business

Bourses hit

Most Asian bourses were swept away by a torrent of shockwaves on Monday on recent imposition of the tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's two largest economies.

06:22
Business

'Suspicious' accounts

About 10 accounts on social media platforms are being monitored for suspicion of generating and sharing fake news that could affect the public.

06:11