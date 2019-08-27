US to deliver armoured vehicles to Thailand next month

n this March 25, 2015, file photo, US Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and a South Korean Army soldier participate in a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise during the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (AP photo)

Thailand will receive a batch of US-made armoured vehicles next month, as ties between the two countries warm following the end of military rule in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Strykers -- eight-wheeled vehicles designed to move infantry -- will be deployed at a base near Bangkok, Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong told reporters on Tuesday.

Gen Apirat said Thailand will receive 70 of the combat vehicles by year-end under the US Foreign Military Sales programme. He didn’t give a value for the deal.

The US is a key supplier of weapons to treaty ally Thailand. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets and Black Hawk helicopters are among US products used by the Southeast Asian nation.

Ties cooled while Thailand was ruled by a junta, a period during which the country stepped up purchases of materiel from China.