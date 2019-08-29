Online gamblers warned of scam

The Bank of Thailand has alerted people who gamble online to abuses of their confidential data after gamblers' identities and financial information were leaked from gambling website databases. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has alerted people who gamble online to abuses of their confidential data after gamblers' identities and financial information were leaked from gambling website databases.

The warning was issued on Wednesday after the Thailand Emergency Response Team, or ThaiCERT, said it had found the leakage of 41 million items of information, 3.3 million of them belonging to Thais doing transactions with the websites which are based overseas.

"If they gave credit card information to these websites, they should immediately cancel the cards," assistant BoT governor Chanthawan Sucharitkul warned yesterday.

Experts are worried the information will be exploited and used by scammers in a variety of tricks, which will lead to financial damage.

Those who have registered with the websites should change their passwords linked with internet and mobile banking and stay alert to "suspicious contact" by criminals who may obtain personal data like phone numbers and email addresses, Ms Chanthawan said.