PM orders detailed analysis on poverty

A homeless man on Silom Road, Bangkok. (File photo by Thanarak Khunton)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered a more detailed analysis into poverty in Thailand as the government prepares to launch solutions to tackle the problem.

Information on each province is sought so the government can come up with tailor-made solutions.

"At present, the government groups Thailand's 76 provinces into four different categories, based on their economic strength," said a spokeswoman at the Prime Minister's Office, Narumon Pinyosinwat.

"Each category is prescribed a different set of policies, depending on their state of economic development."

Ms Narumon said poverty-tackling measures generally focus on the provision of basic necessities for the poor to improve their quality of life and occupational skills, effective job placement services, and access to funding.

"For the 29 provinces deemed as having a strong economy, the measures implemented are generally aimed at helping the poorest section of society to better cope with the increasing costs of living," she said.

Meanwhile, for the eight provinces with "somewhat strong" economies, the policies prescribed usually pertain to job placement and occupational developments.

The measures set for seven provinces in the third group focus more on improving quality of lives, while the last group -- which consists of all provinces deemed to be economically behind others -- are prescribed policies which cover all those concerns, to allow them to catch up, said Ms Narumon.

"Gen Prayut wants a detailed breakdown of each province's economic indicators and strength to be made available so the government can come up with a tailored solution for each province," she said.

"We believe that a more localised approach will bring about better results."