Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Stranded family members wait for help in Non Sa-ard community in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province on Saturday morning. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: Several provinces in upper Thailand have been hard hit by heavy rain brought by the Podul tropical storm since Friday night, with Khon Kaen among the hardest hit.

Floodwater was reported to be as high as three metres in some parts of the northeastern province.

Several areas have been submerged, especially Non Sawang and Non Sa-ard communities in tambon Nai Muang of Ban Pai district.

People thronged local roads, waiting for help from authorities after their houses were submerged overnight.

Some families were stranded and were waiting on their roofs.

The currents were strong and all types of vehicles were submerged.

A bird's eye view of flooded areas in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, on Saturday morning. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

Suparb Maungsri, 57, of None Sa-ard, said the floodwater had kept rising since 8pm Friday. As of 10am Saturday, they received no help.

“My family members and our neighbours have to stay on roofs. We urgent need help. Boats should be brought to take community people to stay Wat Chanprasit in Ban Pai municipality.

“The hardest hit area are people living in the municipality, as well as None Swang and None Sa-ard, totalling 1,000 households.

“This year, the flooded area has expanded, making the deluge the biggest in 40 years,” he added.

Ban Pai police have later helped people move their belongings from their houses in the municipality and evacuated some of them to dry areas.

An official helps a man walk on a fence to reach a boat in Non Sa-ard community in Ban Pai district, Khon Kaen province, on Saturday morning. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)