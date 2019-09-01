Khon Kaen flooding subsides

Floodwaters in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen have receded after it was inundated on Saturday. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: Floodwaters in Ban Phai district of this northeastern province have receded, allowing traffic on the Mitrapap highway to return to normal.

Although the flooding has eased, the water level in Lam Huay Chik stream in the district is still high, and the water is flowing rapidly.

Some families that escaped the flooding to higher ground have returned to their houses in Sumnaman Pattana, Sapan Khao, Mor 1 Pattana and Mitrapap 4 Pattana communities.

However, many other families have not been able to do so as their houses, which are located in low-lying areas by Lam Huay Chik stream, are still flooded. Some structures were swept away.

People left homeless have been provided with temporary shelters at six locations by government flood relief agencies.

Pornnapa Padse, 44, of the Sumnaman Pattana community, said the floodwater came so fast and rapidly that her family members were not able to take all of their belongings despite being well prepared for it. The strong current swept away the whole house, she said. All she could do was to take her parents and other family members out of the house.

Food, medicines and clothes are needed, Mrs Pornnapa said.

Traffic on both sides of a previously inundated two-kilometre section of Mitrapap highway between the Kiatsin and Ban Kerng intersections has returned to normal. The 2-km stretch of Chaeng Sanit road from the Kiatsin intersection that was flooded on Saturday near a bridge across Lam Huay Chik stream has also been reopened to traffic.