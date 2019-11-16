Jurin: Turkey to buy B15bn Thai products

Commer Minister Jurin Laksanawisit (standing third from left) leads a delegation of Thai officials and companies executives to Tukey where they struck deals to sell 15.5 billion worth of Thai products. (Photo from Facebook@จุรินทร์ ลักษณวิศิษฏ์ Aoodda)

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit says he has struck deals to sell 15.5 billion baht worth of Thai products to Turkey, led by emerging champion rubber pillows, during a trip to the country.

Apart from rice, tapioca and food, rubber pillows drew keen interest from Turkish companies, with deals to ship 20 million pieces worth 12 billion baht starting in December.

The Democrat party leader said his ministry would wrap up a free trade agreement with Turkey by mid-2020 to pave the way for more Thai products.

Mr Jurin was leading a delegation of commerce officials and executives from companies trading in rubber, rice, tapioca and food products on a trade tour.

In the transcontinental country, Thai companies signed memoranda of understanding to sell their products in 11 matchmaking deals with Turkish counterparts.

Apart from rubber pillows, the products sold to Turkey were other rubber products (2.7 billion baht), followed by tapioca products (690 million baht), rice (85 million) and seasonings (10 million baht).

The rubber pillow deal between JSY Latex and the Rubber Authority of Thailand and Repkaucuk of Turkey means at least 40 billion tonnes of latex would be used.

More shipments are planned after the FTA is concluded, said Mr Jurin, who aims to use Turkey as the gateway for more Thai products to be sold to Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"Currently, the tariff for rice is as high as 45% while that of tapioca flour is 7-9% and those of rubber, tapioca and tapioca pellets are 0%. If the FTA is concluded, we can ship more to the country," he said.

Turkey can also expand its market through Thailand to China, India and Asean, he added.

Mr Jurin will continue his trade trip to Germany on Monday.