380,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai
Thailand
General

380,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai

published : 17 Nov 2019 at 11:59

writer: Online Reporters

CHIANG MAI: Soldiers of the Pha Muang Force seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village in Chiang Dao district of this northern province on Sunday morning, a local media report.

Acting on a tip from a border watch network, three teams of soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Company of the 4th Cavalry Task Force were dispached to Ban Arunothai village in tambon Muangna.

At about 5am, an operation team spotted about 10 men in civilian cloth approaching the village. The soldiers sent a signal for a search, but the men immediately fled, leaving behind three fertiliser sacks containing about 380,000 meth pills.

The soldiers were hunting for the suspected drug couriers.


Thailand

380,000 meth pills seized in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: Soldiers of the Pha Muang Force seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village in Chiang Dao district of this northern province on Sunday morning, a local media report.

