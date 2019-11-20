Tollways to be barricade-free

The Highways Department will begin removing the barricades at all toll booths next year.(Photo by Patipat Janthong)

The Highways Department plans will remove the barricades at toll booths on motorways starting from September next year, according to department chief Sarawut Songsiriwilai.

Barricades will be removed at the booths where motorists pay the toll in cash - a move designed to speed up traffic flow.

At present, motorists must queue at an entry point to collect a card to be used at the exit, where they must slow down again to pay and then wait for the barricade to go up before they can leave.

Mr Sarawut said on Wednesday that after the barricades are removed, cameras will be installed at the toll gates to record the number plates of vehicles whose drivers pass through without paying. Traffic tickets will be mailed to the vehicle owners.

The barricades will also be removed at toll gate channels reserved for vehicles with M-Pass and Easy-Pass cards.

Mr Sarawut said the toll gates on the Bang Phli-Bang Pa-in section of the motorway will be the first to go barricade-free, probably in September next year.