Border pact signed with Myanmar

Thailand and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cross-border transport during a recent Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) conference, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam said on Wednesday.

The signing took place at the 23rd GMS meeting in Phnom Penh on Monday.

The MoU is part of the Cross-Border Transport Agreement (CBTA), a treaty on improving cross-border transportation and logisitics.

This MoU will apply to cross border trade between Mae Sot district in Tak and Myawaddy in Myanmar.

It involves both nations improving immigration checkpoint and logistic clearances at the crossing.

GMS members include Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.