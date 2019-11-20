Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Border pact signed with Myanmar
Thailand
General

Border pact signed with Myanmar

published : 20 Nov 2019 at 19:23

writer: Post Reporters

Thailand and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cross-border transport during a recent Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) conference, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam said on Wednesday.

The signing took place at the 23rd GMS meeting in Phnom Penh on Monday.

The MoU is part of the Cross-Border Transport Agreement (CBTA), a treaty on improving cross-border transportation and logisitics.

This MoU will apply to cross border trade between Mae Sot district in Tak and Myawaddy in Myanmar.

It involves both nations improving immigration checkpoint and logistic clearances at the crossing.

GMS members include Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Border pact signed with Myanmar

Thailand and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cross-border transport during a recent Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) conference, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam said on Wednesday.

19:23
Business

Iconsiam, TAT ready countdown spectacle

Iconsiam has joined the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in organising “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020” under the theme "Seven Wonders of Blessings" on Dec 31.

19:21
Business

Year-end stimulus likely after Q3 disappoints

Fresh economic stimulus measures are likely to be unveiled later this year in a last-ditch effort to boost full-year economic growth after the third quarter turned out soft figures.

18:42