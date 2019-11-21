Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises
published : 21 Nov 2019 at 08:00
writer: AP
A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and northwestern Laos on Thursday morning, swaying Bangkok high-rises.
Residents in Chiang Mai province felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in Bangkok, startling residents.
The red dot shows the location where an earthquake shook the Thai-Lao border. (Photo from Google Earth)
The US Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake on Thursday morning was about 10 kilometers below the surface.
It was centered in northwestern Laos, about 31 kilometers from Chaloem Phrakiat district in Nan province.
Moderate quakes of 4.6 and 5.7 magnitude shook the same area overnight.
(Video from @andy_engineer Twitter account)
