Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises
Thailand
General

Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises

published : 21 Nov 2019 at 08:00

writer: AP

A school operated by the Border Patrol Police in Bor Kluea district of Nan is damaged after an earthquake in Laos near the Thai border in the northern province. (Photo from @Ruamduay Twitter account)
A school operated by the Border Patrol Police in Bor Kluea district of Nan is damaged after an earthquake in Laos near the Thai border in the northern province. (Photo from @Ruamduay Twitter account)

A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and northwestern Laos on Thursday morning, swaying Bangkok high-rises.

Residents in Chiang Mai province felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in Bangkok, startling residents.

The red dot shows the location where an earthquake shook the Thai-Lao border. (Photo from Google Earth)

The US Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake on Thursday morning was about 10 kilometers below the surface.

It was centered in northwestern Laos, about 31 kilometers from Chaloem Phrakiat district in Nan province.

Moderate quakes of 4.6 and 5.7 magnitude shook the same area overnight.

(Video from @andy_engineer Twitter account)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Regulator mulls protection fund for losses

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a plan to set up an "investor protection fund" to compensate investors who receive financially damaging advice from brokers and fund managers.

08:31
Thailand

River event gets extra procession

Another royal procession will take place to complement the royal barge procession on Dec 12, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

08:01
Thailand

Earthquake shakes Thailand, Laos

A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and northwestern Laos on Thursday morning, swaying Bangkok high-rises.

08:00