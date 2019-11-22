ARL plans B20 off-peak flat fare

Airport Rail Link plans to reduce fares during non-rush hours by 55%, by introducing a 20-baht flat rate along the route between Suvarnabhumi airport and inner Bangkok. (File photo)

Airport Rail Link is looking to introduce a 20-baht flat rate fare during off-peak hours, anticipating it would increase the number of commuter trips to 100,000 a day next year.

Suthep Panpeng, deputy director-general of SRT Electric Train Co, the ARL operator, said on Friday that the proposed fare reduction would be forwarded to the ARL board for approval as soon at it is formed. The names of the proposed board members were being forwarded to the transport minister for endorsement.

At this stage, he could not say whether the fare reduction would be introduced in December or not.

Under the proposal, off-peak fares would be reduced by 55% from 15-45 baht along the route to 15-20 baht. Passengers who go to the next station would pay 15 baht, with a flat off-peak rate of 20 baht for all longer trips, he said.

There are three off-peak periods: 5.30am-7am, 10am-5pm and 8pm to midnight.

Airport Rail Link also planned to introduce "forty-four" coupons which would cost 1,100 baht, or 25 baht per trip. The coupons would be valid for 22 days.

The 28-km Airport Rail Link runs between Phaya Thai in central Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi airport, and has eight stations.

Mr Suthep said the proposed fare reduction would not affect taxpayers. There would be no state subsidy.

He said the State Railway of Thailand had already given a green light to the proposal. It was just waiting approval from the incoming Airport Rail Link board.

Currently, 80,000-90,000 trips are made on the Airport Rail Link each day.

Mr Suthep predicted that number would reach 100,000 a day next year. He was eyeing 6-7% in passenger growth during 2019-2020.