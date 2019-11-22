Section
German killed by boat propeller in Phuket
Thailand
General

German killed by boat propeller in Phuket

Tourist was swimming outside designated zone at Kamala beach

published : 22 Nov 2019 at 20:36

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Boats cruise near Kamala beach, where a German tourist was injured by a boat propeller and died later on Friday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A German tourist died on Friday after suffering serious injuries from a boat propeller while swimming off Kamala beach.

Pol Maj Col Sompong Julruang, a deputy superintendent at the Kamala police station, identified the victim as Helmut Prock, 63.

The German visitor was swimming outside the designated swimming area on the beach in Katu district when the incident occurred. The boat driver was taking his craft towards the shore and did not see the man swimming nearby, said Pol Maj Col Sompong.

Prock was taken to Patong Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Pol Capt Thanakarn Utchanarassami of the Kamala station.

The German embassy has been notified, the officer added.

