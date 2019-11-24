Section
People spending economically at time of economic hardship: Poll
Thailand
General

published : 24 Nov 2019 at 10:07

writer: Online Reporters

Thai people are now spending economically to survive while the country is sufferring from economic difficulties, augmented by political and social perplexities, according to the result of a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on 1,174 people throughout the country between Nov 19-23 to compile their opinions on how to survive in this situation.

Asked out outline concrete ways of making their savings, 69.38% said they reduce unnecessary spendings for such as travels, shopping, parties and luxury goods; 40.47% spend more time at home and cook their own food; 22.85% make a spending plan and keep an account of their expenses; 21.23% buy goods only during a sale promotion period; and, 19.60% do extra jobs to supplement their incomes.

The respondents were also asked how they save their expenses for the so-called four requisites - food, housing, clothing and medical care.

For food,  62.83% said they resort to cooking their own food and cutting down eating out; 37.59% said they fix a certain amount of money for each meal; and, 23.46% said they eat food only as needed and keep the rest in boxes.

For housing, 65.63% said they use electricity and water economically; 39.35% keep household materials in good maintenance; and, 15.77% rent a house with a low rate or share a house with friends or relatives.

For clothing, 54.34% said they do less shopping and buy only during a sale promotion period; 40.16% said they use only old clothes or exchange clothes with friends or siblings; and, 16.71% buy second-hand clothes.

And, to save the medical cost, 60.12% said exercise regularly and take a health examination annually; 32.36% use state welfare or social security rights for medical care; and, 28.07% eat all five groups of essential food sufficiently.

Asked what expenses they cannot avoid, 63.52% mentioned the transportation costs such as train and bus fares; 50.80% cited the medical costs; 24.79% said of various kinds of instalments for such as houses, cars and credit cards; 20.79% cited children's tuition fees; and, 18.66% cited so-called "social taxes" for such as weddings, funerals and religious rites.

