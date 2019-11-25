Dismembered body found in refrigerator

The dismembered body of a woman has been found in a refrigerator and her son was found shot in the head at a house in Bangkok.

After being reported on Monday evening, Tha Kham police went to a townhouse on Soi Tha Kham 28 in Samae Dam subdistrict, Bang Khun Thain district, in the Thonburi area.

They found five body parts — head, arms and torso with nine stab wounds to the back, and the lower part from the waist down. A slash wound was also found on the neck.

They also found her son on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head but was still alive. A .38 pistol was found next to his body. He was pronounced dead a few hours later at Nakhon Thon Hospital.

One of the friends who found the body parts said she went to the woman's house after she had tried in vain to contact her since 8pm on Sunday to discuss business matters.

She was greeted by her son, who said his mother was not home and did not want her to get inside. She insisted and entered the house to look for her. After she looked everywhere, she opened the refrigerator and found the body parts.

At that moment, she claimed the son ran to get the gun and shot himself. She then called the police.

Pol Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong, chief of the metropolitan police Division 9, said the divorced woman, 42, and her son, 20, who was a second-year student at a technology institute, had lived in the house for three years.

Their relatives who came to the house told the police the son was mentally ill. His records showed he was an outpatient at the Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry. Some Thai media reported he suffered major depression.