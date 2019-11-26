Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bag snatchers target another Russian couple with young child
Thailand
General

Bag snatchers target another Russian couple with young child

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 10:28

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Burika Irima, 39, talks to police in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, after thieves snatched her bag containing cash and valuables worth about 30,000 baht early on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Burika Irima, 39, talks to police in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, after thieves snatched her bag containing cash and valuables worth about 30,000 baht early on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Thieves targeted another Russian couple strolling with a young child, snatching a shoulder bag containing about 30,000 baht in cash and valuables shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Burika Irima, 39, told police through an interpreter that she and her husband, with their 5-year-old son, were robbed about 12.10am while walking back to their hotel in Bang Lamung district.

Two people on a motorcycle approached them, one snatched her shoulder bag and they sped away.

The bag contained 4,000 baht and US$100 in cash, as well as an iPhone worth about 25,000 baht.

Police sent out a radio bulletin, but the thieves made good their escape.

On Nov 17 a Russian couple out walking late at night with their 3-year-old daughter lost gold necklaces worth about 55,500 baht, snatched from the wife's neck by thieves on a motorcycle.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Musk to testify in ‘pedo guy’ cave diver defamation trial: lawyer

LOS ANGELES: Tesla Inc's chief executive, Elon Musk, will testify in his own defence against a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer, Mr Musk's lawyer said on Monday in US District Court in Los Angeles.

10:46
Thailand

Bag snatchers target another Russian couple with young child

PATTAYA: Thieves targeted another Russian couple strolling with a young child, snatching a shoulder bag containing about 30,000 baht in cash and valuables shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

10:28
Business

Oct factory output seen falling 4.95% y-o-y

Thailand's annual manufacturing output in October is expected to have dropped at a faster pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

10:26