Bag snatchers target another Russian couple with young child

Burika Irima, 39, talks to police in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, after thieves snatched her bag containing cash and valuables worth about 30,000 baht early on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Thieves targeted another Russian couple strolling with a young child, snatching a shoulder bag containing about 30,000 baht in cash and valuables shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Burika Irima, 39, told police through an interpreter that she and her husband, with their 5-year-old son, were robbed about 12.10am while walking back to their hotel in Bang Lamung district.

Two people on a motorcycle approached them, one snatched her shoulder bag and they sped away.

The bag contained 4,000 baht and US$100 in cash, as well as an iPhone worth about 25,000 baht.

Police sent out a radio bulletin, but the thieves made good their escape.

On Nov 17 a Russian couple out walking late at night with their 3-year-old daughter lost gold necklaces worth about 55,500 baht, snatched from the wife's neck by thieves on a motorcycle.