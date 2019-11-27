Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Deer's death inspires green money-making plan
Thailand
General

Deer's death inspires green money-making plan

published : 27 Nov 2019 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A park official examines a dead wild deer found in Nan's Khun Sathan National Park before it is sent for autopsy.
A park official examines a dead wild deer found in Nan's Khun Sathan National Park before it is sent for autopsy.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has found a way of protecting the environment and making money while it does that -- by selling the rubbish left behind by visitors.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Tuesday that visitors will be given a black plastic bag to collect their rubbish, which they are then required to hand over to rangers when they leave the park.

The trash will then be sorted, with recyclable items sold and money earned added to the park office's coffers.

This idea was inspired by the death of a wild deer in Khun Sathan National Park in northern Nan province. The deer, estimated to be about 10 years old, apparently died from consuming 7 kilogrammes of plastic waste and an item of underwear.

In a statement, Mr Varawut blamed the death not on plastic, but the people who use it.

The adult deer, weighing about 200kg, was found near the park office and appeared to have died several days ago.

The male deer appeared to be emaciated and had deteriorated hooves. The plastic waste found in the animal's stomach included coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope. Park rangers assumed that the deer died of constipation and old age.

From January, a law will be implemented cutting down on single-use plastic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

China to dominate CLMV as Thailand set to lose out

China is expected to dominate the CLMV market, with Thailand estimated to lose as much as 187 billion baht by 2022 as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam are inundated with Chinese goods.

08:15
Business

BoT app to identify telemarketing calls

The Bank of Thailand plans to pool the phone numbers of commercial banks, their subsidiaries and outsource units used for telemarketing and debt collection with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to develop the Gun Guan app, enabling consumers to better block unwanted calls from next year.

07:45
Thailand

Farmers rally against chemical ban

About 1,000 farmers and chemical suppliers rallied outside Government House on Tuesday against the imminent ban on three toxic farm chemicals, demanding a thorough study of its impact on farmers and businesses.

07:30