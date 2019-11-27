Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
300 Mon cross border to flee fighting in Myanmar
Thailand
General

300 Mon cross border to flee fighting in Myanmar

published : 27 Nov 2019 at 16:18

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Ethnic Mon people crossed the border from Myanmar to Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday after fighting between Mon forces and Myanmar troops broke out near their homes. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Ethnic Mon people crossed the border from Myanmar to Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday after fighting between Mon forces and Myanmar troops broke out near their homes. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: About 300 ethnic Mon people fled into Thailand to escape fighting near their village between Myanmar troops and Mon rebels, according to a border source.

Some who escaped the fighting in Ban Bo Yeepun went to stay with relatives in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district while others were being sheltered in Ban Rassadorn Thai along the road leading to the Three Pagodas border pass, the source said.

Ban Bo Yeepun is in Myanmar and is about two kilometres from the border. 

Col Sitthiporn Julapana, commander of the Lat Ya Task Force, said the army has been ordered to stay alert at the Thai-Myanmar border.

A  Mon villager was reportedly injured in the fighting and was taken to a hospital in Sangkhla Buri district. 

The source said the fighting erupted after about 15 Myanmar soldiers from the Border Guard Force tried to enter Ban Bo Yeepun and were stopped by Mon troops.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

In U-turn, Cambodia's Hun Sen offers US new ‘bond of friendship’

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's authoritarian leader Hun Sen has offered to renew friendship with the United States after receiving a letter from President Donald Trump, a turnaround in relations with the country he once accused of conspiring to overthrow him.

17:32
World

Germany confirms citizen killed in Myanmar land mine blast

BERLIN: Germany's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a German citizen was killed in a land mine explosion in northern Myanmar on Tuesday.

16:57
Thailand

Elderly British biker dies in Pattaya car crash

CHON BURI: A Briton died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a car in the resort city of Pattaya on Wednesday.

16:52