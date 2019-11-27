300 Mon cross border to flee fighting in Myanmar

Ethnic Mon people crossed the border from Myanmar to Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday after fighting between Mon forces and Myanmar troops broke out near their homes. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: About 300 ethnic Mon people fled into Thailand to escape fighting near their village between Myanmar troops and Mon rebels, according to a border source.

Some who escaped the fighting in Ban Bo Yeepun went to stay with relatives in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district while others were being sheltered in Ban Rassadorn Thai along the road leading to the Three Pagodas border pass, the source said.

Ban Bo Yeepun is in Myanmar and is about two kilometres from the border.

Col Sitthiporn Julapana, commander of the Lat Ya Task Force, said the army has been ordered to stay alert at the Thai-Myanmar border.

A Mon villager was reportedly injured in the fighting and was taken to a hospital in Sangkhla Buri district.

The source said the fighting erupted after about 15 Myanmar soldiers from the Border Guard Force tried to enter Ban Bo Yeepun and were stopped by Mon troops.