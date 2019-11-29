Opec takes control of Bangkok Christian College's management

The Office of Private Education Commission (Opec) has taken control of the Bangkok Christian College (BCC)'s management in a move to quell unrest caused by the alleged misuse of funds and the sacking of the school's former director.

Attapon Truektrong, Opec's secretary-general, announced on Thursday the office has intervened by assuming full control of the school's management.

The office has also ordered the school to submit detailed records of its assets to a panel appointed by the Education Ministry within seven days.

The school has for the past four months been pressured by students and their parents for using its internal funds to purchase a school in Bueng Kan province. Displeasure grew further after the BCC dismissed its director, Supakit Jitklongsap, and manager, Watcharapong Apinyanurangsee.

A large number of parents and students, dressed in black, showed up at the school to protest yesterday. Classes were suspended in response.

Mr Attapon arrived at the BCC to address the students and parents gathered at the school's football field.

He told them that Opec had unveiled irregularities in the school's expenditure in the purchase of the school in Bueng Kan. However, he said, further examination was required to see if the Bueng Kan school had been acquired legally or not.

The parents and students gathered yesterday also demanded that Mr Supakit and Mr Watcharapong be reinstated.

In response, Mr Attapon said a panel had found the two men's sacking was in compliance with the school's regulations, though he said it still remains to be seen if their replacements were up to their job.

Mr Attapon also said Opec had no choice but to step in because the conflict has been persisting for too long and has started taking a toll on the students' education.

It is reported that Opec has acknowledged the possibility that the Bueng Kan school purchase, which required a large investment, might hurt the BCC's finances.

Chatchawee Cheeweewat, coordinator of the "Save BCC" movement, said he welcomed Opec's intervention, because it would ensure that classes return to normal.

He said the school was upset by certain elements who have vested interests in the school's management and that the problem has been kicked under the rug for a long time.