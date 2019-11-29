Chiang Mai man wanted for murder of two teachers

Police at the scene of the murder of the teaching couple in Muang district, Rayong, on Thursday. (Capture from TV Channel 8)

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chiang Mai man after a teaching couple were found stabbed to death and their 600,000 baht motorbike missing at their house in Muang district of Rayong province.

Investigators from Rayong’s Muang police station on Friday obtained a court warrant for Supakrit Sujasee, 22, of Chiang Mai’s Saraphi district, on charges of premeditated murder and theft.

Arocha Supanith, 33, a physics teacher at a private school in Rayong, and his wife Preeyaporn Pian-ngam, 33, a maths teacher at the same school, were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their two-storey home in a housing estate in tambon Thapma of Muang district on Thursday afternoon.

The crime was reported to police about 3.30pm.

Police arrived at the scene to find a handwritten note in Thai on the front door. It read, “Go away wherever you want. Do not come to disturb me anymore. Pack your clothes and go. Ask your younger brother to return my vehicle…’’. Police kept the note for forensic testing.

Inside, police found many items scattered over the first floor, blood stains and a fruit knife. Upstairs, the married couple were found in a room, dead on the floor in a pool of blood.

Both had stab wounds to the body. The wife also had a severe knife wound to her head, and her husband knife wounds to his throat, Thai media reported.

The bodies were found by a woman relative called by teachers at the school who were unable to contact the couple when they failed to appear at work.

The victims' colleagues said the note was not written by either of them. They were familiar with their handwriting.

Chonlathorn Charoenphol, 60, foster mother to the dead man, said Arocha had been addicted to online football gambling. Over the past two years he had often come to her house asking for help.

She had paid his gambling debts on several occasions, and told him to stay away from gambling. He promised, and said he would sell his big bike to pay off his debts, Ms Chonlathorn said.

Investigators learned that Arocha had put an advertisement online to sell their motorbike for 600,000 baht.

The couple earlier filed a complaint with Muang police station in Rayong, saying they had been threatened by people working for a football gambling operator over unpaid debts.

Police said they also learned Mr Supakrit showed an interest in buying the motorbike and came to their house on Nov 27.

Investigators allege he killed the couple and fled on their bike, Thai media reported.

Below: Arocha Supanith posts the sale of his motorbike for 600,000 baht.(Arocha Supanith Facebook page)