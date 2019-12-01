Section
Departing passengers bemoan long queue at Suvarnabhumi airport
Thailand
General

published : 1 Dec 2019 at 15:36

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A queue of outbound passengers waiting for security screening is seen at the departure hall of Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. (Immigration police photo)
Immigration police are working with Airports of Thailand Plc to end a long queue of outbound passengers waiting for security clearance at Suvarnabhumi airport.

A chorus of complaints and questions about the delay from outbound passengers kept waiting in the departure hall of Thailand's main gateway were received by Jor Sor 100 traffic radio around 10.30am on Sunday. 

Pol Col Chuengron Rimphadee, the deputy Immigration Police Bureau spokesman, said that the long queue was due to the screening process conducted by the airport agency in line with instructions from the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The immigration office at Suvarnabhumi had deployed staff at all counters to ease passenger congestion, he said, adding that the office will work with the airport agency to solve the problem.

Departing passengers bemoan long queue at Suvarnabhumi airport

