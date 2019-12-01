Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ride shut after passengers flung out of seats
Thailand
General

Ride shut after passengers flung out of seats

published : 1 Dec 2019 at 18:16

writer: Post Reporters

An amusement ride in Lop Buri has been shut down by the police after four fair-goers were flung out of the ride on Saturday because the ride's operator forgot to secure one of the lap bars which secures the ride's passengers in place.

The incident happened on a ride dubbed the "Crazy Wave", which was set up as part of the entertainment for the Winter Fair organised by Pibulwitthayalai School in tambon Thale Chup Son, Muang Lop Buri district.

Lop Buri police on Sunday said they found evidence that the ride's operator simply forgot to lock the lap bars and failed to perform a safety check before operating the ride.

As a result, six people were flung out of their seat as the ride went on. Four people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl who broke her left leg. As of press time yesterday, three people have been cleared to go home by the hospital, while the girl is still receiving treatments for her broken leg.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said police have begun interviewing all relevant witnesses and promises that legal actions will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

The accident was seen by many witnesses and has since been widely-shared on social media — which resulted in a barrage of criticism directed at the ride's operator.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Rocky road ahead for Merkel after ally loses shock vote

BERLIN: Angela Merkel faces a rocky political road ahead as she battles to hang on until 2021 as German chancellor, after her junior coalition partner SPD elected a left-leaning leadership duo.

18:45
Business

Hong Kong guest houses transform into love hotels to survive protest slump

Kenneth Lee Wai-Lin has been putting a smile on the faces of Hong Kong's guest house owners who have been reeling from losses since mainland Chinese tourists stopped visiting the city earlier this year because of strong anti-China sentiment and the increasingly violent anti-government protests.

18:40
World

British PM vows tougher prison sentences after London attack

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.

18:32