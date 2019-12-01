Ride shut after passengers flung out of seats

An amusement ride in Lop Buri has been shut down by the police after four fair-goers were flung out of the ride on Saturday because the ride's operator forgot to secure one of the lap bars which secures the ride's passengers in place.

The incident happened on a ride dubbed the "Crazy Wave", which was set up as part of the entertainment for the Winter Fair organised by Pibulwitthayalai School in tambon Thale Chup Son, Muang Lop Buri district.

Lop Buri police on Sunday said they found evidence that the ride's operator simply forgot to lock the lap bars and failed to perform a safety check before operating the ride.

As a result, six people were flung out of their seat as the ride went on. Four people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl who broke her left leg. As of press time yesterday, three people have been cleared to go home by the hospital, while the girl is still receiving treatments for her broken leg.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said police have begun interviewing all relevant witnesses and promises that legal actions will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

The accident was seen by many witnesses and has since been widely-shared on social media — which resulted in a barrage of criticism directed at the ride's operator.