PIM Pattaya campus open next year

CHON BURI: Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM), a corporate university under the Charoen Pokphand Group, is set to open its new campus in Pattaya next year, which is hoped to help meet the increased demand for skilled workers in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Assistant president of the institute's Office of Organisational Communication and Market, Parichart Buakao, said the campus -- named "PIM EEC" -- is being built on a 20-rai plot of land in Pattaya, with a budget of two billion baht. "Enrollments will be accepted soon, and classes will begin in July 2020," Ms Parichart said.

In the first phase of the PIM EEC's opening, three Bachelor programmes will be offered -- a Bachelor of Engineering in Automation, Bachelor of Sciences in Digital Technology, and Bachelor of Innovative Management.

The first programme focuses on design and automated systems which has current practical applications in the railway sector and retail technology and possible uses in the Smart City and Smart Farming schemes.

The second programme is designed to enhance students' knowledge of the Internet of Things, big data, machine learning, and enable them to put that knowledge into practice.

"The content will cover both artificial intelligence and cyber security," Ms Parichart said.

Last but not least, she said, is the Innovative Management programme, which is designed to help students adapt technology developed in other programmes to suit client needs.

"Students will learn how to expand the use of innovation that they developed for a specific industry to other sectors nationwide," Ms Parichart said. "We can take the automated controls used in a Smart Farming system and adopt them to create a Smart Campus system."