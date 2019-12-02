Section
Fire guts central Korat market
Thailand
General

published : 2 Dec 2019 at 11:15

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Fire rages through Mae Kim Heng market in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday night. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Fire caused by a transformer explosion caused about 50 million baht damage to Mae Kim Heng market on Sunday night, the provincial governor said.

The transformer in front of the market opposite the Thao Suranaree monument in Muang district exploded  about 8.15pm. The sparks set fire to a nearby flower stall where a lot of styrofoam was stored and the blaze  spread rapidly through the market. 

As cooking gas cylinders began exploding, panicking vendors tried to save their goods.

About 30 fire engines and crews from Muang and surrounding disitricts were rushed to the scene. 

Most of the roof over the four-rai market collapsed. The fire also damaged two adjacent commercial buildings. Fire fighters took over an hour to control the blaze.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai said more than 30 stalls were burnt-out. He  estimated the damage at 50 million baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
