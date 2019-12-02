Security centre opens ahead of big events

Workers fix signs and put up posters in the Yaowarat area in Bangkok on Monday ahead of the royal visit on Dec 6. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A high-level coordination centre was launched on Monday for security and traffic arrangements for three major events, including the royal barge procession, taking place this month.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday opened the centre tasked with organising security and traffic for National Father's Day from Dec 5-14 at Sanam Luang; the celebration honouring the Chakri dynasty and welcoming Their Majesties the King and Queen from Dec 6-8 in the Yaowarat area; and the royal barge procession and ensuing rab yai foot procession being held as part of His Majesty's coronation along the Chao Phraya River on Dec 12.

Pol Lt Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Strategy Office, said the centre will be the core coordinating unit during the events where large turnouts are expected.

The commissioner said senior officials at the centre will hold daily meetings in the lead up to and during the three events.

For the royal barge procession, areas have been designated for spectators along the banks of the river where the procession will sail past. The areas include riverfront spots in the temples, state agencies and some private homes, according to Pol Lt Gen Kraiboon.

Public access will also be permitted on some roads leading to the Tha Ratcha Woradit Pier and those close to Wiset Chaisri Gate at the Grand Palace. Security stations will be set up to screen people.

More than 100,000 people are expected to turn up for the royal barge procession, he said.

A large turnout is also predicted at the Yaowarat celebration on the day of Their Majesties' visit.

Pol Lt Gen Kraiboon said people should use the park and ride service provided by the authorities. There will be large parking areas outside of the city centre where people can leave their cars and take special buses to the events.