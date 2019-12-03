Chilly mornings forecast

This vegetable vendor and her customer were well wrapped up against the cold at a market in Muang district of Kalasin province early on Tuesday. (Photo by Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply in upper Thailand over the next week due to a high pressure system moving in from China, according to the Meteorological Department.

Director-general Somsak Khaosuwan said on Tuesday that temperatures in the North and the Northeast would fall by 8-10°C through to next Tuesday.

On mountaintops temperatures would drop to 1-9°C and there could be frost. In lower areas, temperatures were expected at 10-15°C, he said.

In the Central Plains and the East, a 6-8°C drop is forecast, to 15-20°C, during the same period, Mr Somsak said.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand southwards from Chumphon province would be 2-4 metres high.

Small boats are warned to stay ashore.