Overseas dental graduates hit with B1m bill to qualify

Overseas dentistry graduates who return to work in Thailand are crying foul over the cost of obtaining their professional licence, which this year is nearly ten times more expensive than last at 1.1 million baht.

The new rate, posted on the Dental Council website for the Nov 25 to Dec 6 application period, has raised questions from both students and parents as it is so hugely inflated from last year's 120,000-baht fee.

"We don't want to oppose the Dental Council, but we need to understand the reason and find a solution," Charan Wonsawat, one of the affected students' parents, said yesterday as he submitted a petition to the Senate committee on public health for help.

Deputy committee chairman Dr Chaloemchai Bunyaliphan accepted the petition and promised to look into it.

The Dental Council yesterday issued a statement in response to the outcry.

The council, which accredits licences for dentists, explained that the new rate reflects the actual cost of equipment, manpower and time spent preparing overseas graduates to meet Thailand Dental Council standards.

The examination process is not just a one-time sitting, it explained. Part of the process requires graduates undergo a year long training and assessment course, which alone costs 320,000 baht, according to the council's statement.

The Dental Council explained that it requires overseas graduates to attend these sessions before sitting their exams.

It also added that manpower and facilities are in short supply for providing the specialist training that the overseas graduates require.

The Dental Council has convened a meeting to discuss the issues raised by the changes to its pricing structure on Dec 12.