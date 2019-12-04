Free travel between new BTS, MRT train stations

Kasetsart University students take their first ride on the BTS Green Line extension, which began operating services to the university on Wednesday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Operators of both the skytrain and MRT began services to several new stations on Wednesday, offering free trips until normal operations start next year.

Bangkok Mass transit System Plc, or BTS, opened four new stations - Phahonyothin 24, Ratchayothin, Sena Nikhom and Kasetsart University -- and is offering tree travel between them until Jan 2. The extended route connects with Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station on the northern Green Line.

The line will be extended to Khu Khot station next year.

The skytrain operator expects ridership on the line to grow to 100,000 a day now it connects to the university, and to double to 200,000 when it reaches Khu Khot.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening of the new stations, and promised the route will be completed next year.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc, the MRT operator, opened four new stations on the Blue Line -- Bang Pho, Bang O, Bang Phat and Sirindhorn - from Tao Poon station, and also offering free travel between them.

They will operate from 10am to 4pm until March 30, when the line from Tao Poon to Tha Phra station is scheduled for completion.