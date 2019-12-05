Member of gang stealing safe box with B10m caught

Suspect Mana Rattasor, 51, wearing a yellow T-shirt, is caught in Bangkok by a team of Crime Suppression Division and Phuket police on charges of colluding in theft in Phuket in which he and his gang had fled with a safe box containing cash and valuables worth over 10 million baht. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

A member of the theft gang who allegedly broke into a house and stole a safe box containing cash and valuables worth about 10 million baht has been arrested in Bangkok after six months on the run.

A combined team of Crime Suppression Division police and Phuket investigators apprehended Mana Rattasor, 51, on Sanphawut Road in Bang Na district, Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, CSD superintendent 2, said on Thurday.

Mr Mana, a native of Phangnga, was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket provincial court on charges of colluding in theft and intrusion into a house of other people at night.

The arrest warant came after a group of suspects had cut open a padlock of a house in tambon Wichit of Muang district, Phuket, late on May 23 this year.

The gang stole a safe box containing cash and valuables worth about 10 million baht from the house, owned by Mr Apichart “Hia Chang’’ Tranlee, said Pol Col Arun.

Local police began the investigation and later sought court approval to arrest three suspects involved, including Mr Mana.

On Dec 2, investigators learned that Mr Mana had fled to Bangkok. They then coordinated with CSD police to arrest the suspect, who was caught in Bang Na on Tuesday.

During the interrogation, Mr Mana denied any knowledge of the theft but police were not convinced.

Mr Mana was handed over to Wichit police station in Phuket for legal action.

Pol Col Prawit Engchuan, investigation chief of Phuket police, said the investigation found Mr Mana and his accomplices might also be responsible for a string of house thefts in Bangkok and surrounding provinces in which the thieves took safe boxes.

The gang was also believed to have stolen a safe containing about 5-6 million baht from a house in Nong Khae district, Saraburi province.