DSI seizes B15.3m assets from Forex-3D suspects

Officials from the Department of Special Investigation search a house in Bangkok to find evidence involving the Forex-3D scam in Bangkok on Nov 22. On Wednesday, the DSI searched four more locations and seized 15.3 million baht worth of assets from those accused of being behind the online broker Forex-3D scam. (DSI photo)

The Department of Special Investigation has seized more assets worth over 15 million baht from Apiruk Kothi, the owner of online broker Forex-3D, and his network members involved in an alleged fraud.

Officials from the DSI and Central Institute of Forensic Science searched four more locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Wednesday and seized assets from those accused of being behind the online broker Forex-3D scam, DSI chief Paisit Wongmuang said on Thursday.

In the first spot, the DSI-led team searched a house at The Royal Residence housing estate in Lat Phrao district of Bangkok. The 76-million-baht house was jointly owned by Mr Apiruk and Ms Chanokwanant Kothi. The officers seized some documents and several valuable items from the house.

In the second location, the officers searched a condominium unit at The Whizdom Station Ratchada-Thapra condominium in Thon Buri area and seized a 9.5-million-baht Porche car.

In the third venue, the team searched a warehouse in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi province and seized documents and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth 1.3 million baht.

In the fourth location, the team seized documents and several items such as a Porche car and a Toyota Alphard van.

In total, the DSI seized assets worth 15.3 million baht from the four locations, said Pol Col Paisit.

Earlier, the DSI seized assets worth millions of baht from Mr Apiruk and his network members during raids on six locations in various districts across Bangkok and Chiang Mai on Nov 22.