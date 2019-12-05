Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Department puts up notice on Pareena's farm
Thailand
General

Department puts up notice on Pareena's farm

published : 5 Dec 2019 at 19:06

writer: Saichon Srinuanchan

Forestry officials put up a noitce on a chicken farm run by coalition Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt for encroaching on 46 rai of forest areas in Chom Bung district, Ratchaburi province. (Photo by Saichon Srinuanchan)
Forestry officials put up a noitce on a chicken farm run by coalition Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt for encroaching on 46 rai of forest areas in Chom Bung district, Ratchaburi province. (Photo by Saichon Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: The Royal Forestry Department has put up a notice on a chicken farm run by Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt to announce the seizure of the land found to be on 46 rai of forests in Chom Bung district.

Suchart Buabang, a forestry expert of the Ratchaburi forestry centre, and Vatchara Laor-on, head of the Chom Bung forestry protection unit, led officials to put up the notice announcing the impending seizure of the land under Section 54 of the 1941 Forestry Act, which prohibits construction, illegal forestland clearing, forest burning, any activities that destroy forests and occupation of the land.

Earlier, forestry officials surveyed Ms Pareena’s chicken farm and found over 41 rai of the farm were on a reserved forest on the left side of the Phachee River while more than four rai of the property were inside a forest.

A source said officials would put up copies of the notice in four locations around the encroached forest land and prohibit anybody from entering the area.

Earlier, the Royal Forest Department laid four charges against Ms Pareena, saying her chicken farm encroached on 46 rai of forests in Ratchaburi province.

A notice announces the land was in violation of Section 54 of the 1941 Forestry Act, which prohibits any construction, illegal forestland clearing, forest burning, any activities that destroy forests and occupation of the land. (Photo by Saichon Srinuanchan)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Department puts up notice on Pareena's farm

RATCHABURI: The Royal Forestry Department has put up a notice on a chicken farm run by Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt to announce the seizure of the land found to be on 46 rai of forests in Chom Bung district.

19:06
World

Indian rape victim set ablaze on way to court

LUCKNOW, India: A 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze by a gang of men, including the alleged rapist, as she made her way to court in the northern India on Thursday, police said, stirring public outrage and shame over the scourge of crimes against women.

17:58
World

58 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania: Scores of migrants who swam through rough Atlantic Ocean waters to safety from a capsized boat while 58 others drowned were receiving care Thursday in Mauritania after one of the deadliest disasters this year among people making the perillous journey to Europe.

17:44