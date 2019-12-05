Department puts up notice on Pareena's farm

Forestry officials put up a noitce on a chicken farm run by coalition Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt for encroaching on 46 rai of forest areas in Chom Bung district, Ratchaburi province. (Photo by Saichon Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: The Royal Forestry Department has put up a notice on a chicken farm run by Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt to announce the seizure of the land found to be on 46 rai of forests in Chom Bung district.

Suchart Buabang, a forestry expert of the Ratchaburi forestry centre, and Vatchara Laor-on, head of the Chom Bung forestry protection unit, led officials to put up the notice announcing the impending seizure of the land under Section 54 of the 1941 Forestry Act, which prohibits construction, illegal forestland clearing, forest burning, any activities that destroy forests and occupation of the land.

Earlier, forestry officials surveyed Ms Pareena’s chicken farm and found over 41 rai of the farm were on a reserved forest on the left side of the Phachee River while more than four rai of the property were inside a forest.

A source said officials would put up copies of the notice in four locations around the encroached forest land and prohibit anybody from entering the area.

Earlier, the Royal Forest Department laid four charges against Ms Pareena, saying her chicken farm encroached on 46 rai of forests in Ratchaburi province.