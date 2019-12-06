Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Call-centre scam busted
Thailand
General

Call-centre scam busted

published : 6 Dec 2019 at 05:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Surat Thani: Police arrested 54 teenagers, mostly Chinese, for allegedly operating a call centre out of a hotel in Koh Samui.

Police, tipped off by a Chinese national who was lured to work for the gang, raided the hotel and found the youngsters working.

According to police, they had been hired by a gang leader to come to Thailand on a tourist visa and run a scam from the hotel, duping fellow nationals into investing in bogus stocks. The gang had more than 100 chatrooms online through which they talked victims into remitting money online. Those arrested said they were given the target of swindling 5 million baht from each victim, and once the money was transferred they closed the app.

A hunt is on for the gang leader, who is believed to be in Thailand and in possession of the youngsters' passports. The 54 teenagers have been charged with working illegally.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Reduced price of E85 will end

The Energy Fund Administration Institute says the reduced retail price for gasohol E85 will end some time in 2020.

07:01
Business

Bangkok 20th on expat city list

Bangkok ranks 20th on a list of expat-friendly cities in a survey conducted by InterNations, the world's largest expat community with more than 3.5 million members.

06:31
Business

Chiang Mai adds futuristic medical tools

The upcoming 5G adoption, faster fixed broadband connections, artificial intelligence (AI)...

06:31