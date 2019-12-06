New bus route to Don Mueang launched

A new airport bus route links Don Mueang airport and Ratchayothin and Sena Nikhom stations BTS stations. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

A new bus route linking Don Mueang airport and two new BTS skytrain stations near Kasetsart University is now running.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said its new A1 bus route begins at Don Mueang with stops at Ratchayothin and Sena Nikhom stations of the BTS Green Line as well as Vibhavadi Hospital, before it heads back to the airport.

The service will run along the Don Muang Elevated Tollway to avoid traffic along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Passengers can hail the bus at Gate 6 in Terminal 1 or Gate 12 in Terminal 2.