Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New bus route to Don Mueang launched
Thailand
General

New bus route to Don Mueang launched

published : 6 Dec 2019 at 07:41

writer: Post Reporters

A new airport bus route links Don Mueang airport and Ratchayothin and Sena Nikhom stations BTS stations. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)
A new airport bus route links Don Mueang airport and Ratchayothin and Sena Nikhom stations BTS stations. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

A new bus route linking Don Mueang airport and two new BTS skytrain stations near Kasetsart University is now running.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said its new A1 bus route begins at Don Mueang with stops at Ratchayothin and Sena Nikhom stations of the BTS Green Line as well as Vibhavadi Hospital, before it heads back to the airport.

The service will run along the Don Muang Elevated Tollway to avoid traffic along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Passengers can hail the bus at Gate 6 in Terminal 1 or Gate 12 in Terminal 2.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Back tax probe threat on the table

The Revenue Department is warning 3 million individuals and 200,000 corporate firms to enter the formal tax system or risk facing backdated tax payment probes.

08:01
Thailand

New bus route to Don Mueang launched

A new bus route linking Don Mueang airport and two new BTS skytrain stations near Kasetsart University is now running.

07:41
Business

Italthai eyes overseas franchises, EV foray

Italthai Group, one of Thailand's oldest construction and hospitality companies, wants to modernise its business by franchising its hotels overseas and branching out into electric vehicles.

07:31