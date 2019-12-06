King and Queen in Yaowarat to open exhibition

Festival to open to the public on Saturday and Sunday

Their Majesties the King and Queen wave to people during their first visit to Yaorawat on Friday. (Photo by Chant Katanyu)

Their Majesties the King and Queen arrived in Yaowarat on Friday to preside over an exhibition commemorating the Chakri dynasty and visit communities in the Chinatown area.

Their Majesties visited Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram before opening the exhibition at the Celebration Arch of the 6th Cycle Anniversary Memorial on Yaowarat Road. The King and Queen then visited the Kuan Yim Shrine at the Thian Fa Foundation and were also visiting Wat Mangkon Kamalawat.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

People clad in yellow and waving flags lined the streets waiting for the first visit by Their Majesties to the neighbourhood.

The weekend exhibition will complemented by Thai-Chinese cultural shows including a mass lion dance by more than 800 performers. Another draw will be street food served at more than 200 stalls lining Yaowarat Road, with 150,000 free meals to be given out.