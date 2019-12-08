Seach launched for Polish tourist, Thai woman missing in the sea off Phuket

PHUKET: A search has been launched for a male Polish tourist and a Thai woman who went missing while kayaking in the sea off this southern resort province on Saturday afternoon.

The Chalong police station was informed by the operator of a kayak rental service in tambon Rawai in Muang district that a group of seven tourists - five men and two women - rented four kayaks and paddled off into the sea from Yanui beach at about 4.40pm.

At 6.30pm, only three of the four kayaks returned ashore. Going missing with the other kayak were Mateusz Juszkiewicz, a 27-year-old tourist from Poland, and a Thai woman identified as Veerakan Sirivipakorn, 23, of Nakhon Sawan's Tak Fa district.

Polish friends in the same group told police that they received a telephone call from Mr Juszkiewicz while on the way back that he and the Thai girlfriend were still far away and not able to return to the shore. They lost contact after that.

This prompted officials at the Tambon Rawai Municipality to seek help from the 3rd Naval Area and fishing boats in the area to look for the Polish man and the Thai woman.

The search was subsequently launched, particularly in the area between Ko Man and Ko Kaew islands where Mr Juszkiewicz last sent his location to his friends.

As of 11pm, the search was called off, while the two were still not found.

Pol Maj Ekachai Siri, a Phuket tourist police officer, said late on Saturday night that a helicopter would take off from the the 8th Provincial Police Region headquarters to join the search which would resume at 5am on Sunday. A friend of Mr Juszkiewicz would go on board the helicopter in the seach, the officer said.