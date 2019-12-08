Pickup truck window smashed for parking in disabled zone

A pickup truck window is seen smashed after the vehicle parked in a spot reserved for the disabled at Big C Chiang Rai 2 megastore on Saturday. (Photo captured from a video clip posted on the Peerapong Amornpich Facebook account)

A man broke a window of a pickup truck after he saw an apparently able-bodied man park the vehicle in a spot reserved for the disabled at a megastore in Chiang Rai on Saturday night.

A man identified on his Facebook account as Peerapong Amornpich posted a message with a video clip on Saturday, saying he decided to smash a window of the pickup truck parked in a spot reserved for the disabled at Big C Chiang Rai 2 in Muang district to teach the driver a lesson.

Mr Peerapong wrote on the social media site that he saw two people emerge from the vehicle, neither of who were disabled. He wrote that he was unable to chase after them because he was with his family.

Mr Peerapong, whose Facebook profile identifies him as managing director of Peerawong Corporation Ltd, asked the shopping centre to make a public announcement that the driver had parked in the wrong area.

After having a meal with his family, Mr Peerapong returned to the same location and on finding the vehicle was still there, decided to smash one of the windows.

"I have attacked a car because the driver, who was not disabled, parked in a spot for the disabled," he wrote. "I am ready to pay for the damage, but I could not just let this happen to Thai society while I did nothing."

When the driver and a woman returned to the truck, Mr Peerapong was waiting for them to explain his actions and take financial responsibility for them.

The driver defended himself by saying he had not seen the sign designating the spot for the disabled. "I apologised," he said. "But why couldn't we have settled the problem by talking?"

The driver said he did not hear the public announcement asking him to move his vehicle, but Mr Peerapong and a Big C staff member insisted the announcement had been made.

The issue was settled when Mr Peerapong agreed to pay the driver 10,000 baht at a police station.

A search on his company's website showed Peeraong Corporation Ltd's business includes e-commerce and construction.

Accessibility Is Freedom, a website campaigning for the disabled, on Sunday said the incident should be a "wake-up call" for all agencies and venues to pay serious attention to parking spaces and other facilities for the disabled in the country.

But the group said it opposed the use of violence as a means to raise awareness of the rights of the disabled.