Cold front to lower temperatures until January

A cold front from China which has brought down the mercury across Thailand's upper regions will continue to affect temperatures in the North and Northeast until next month, the Meteorology Department said on Sunday.

According to the department, temperatures in the North and Northeast will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius (°C) over the next few days, before climbing by an average of 2°C by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Bangkok, the Central Plains and the East are expected to remain between 13-18°C, at least until tomorrow, the department warned.

"It can vary depending on elevation and area. In mountainous areas, temperatures could drop to as low as 1°C, so tourists and residents in affected areas are advised to wear jackets to keep themselves warm," said department chief, Somsak Khaosuwan.

While temperatures may be low at the moment, Mr Somsak took the time to warn villagers in rural mountainous areas to look out for signs of fires, as the dry air associated with the cold front can actually increase the chances of a blaze.

The Meteorology Department forecasts the cold front will continue to affect temperatures until late January and possibly into February.