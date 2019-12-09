Section
Irish tourist attacked in Pattaya
Thailand
General

published : 9 Dec 2019 at 10:32

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Irishman Bart O' Gready, 46, receives first aid after being attacked in a Pattaya street following a quarrel in a pub, less than 24 hours after he arrived on holiday. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
PATTAYA: An Irish tourist was beaten up in the street after a quarrel in a pub early Monday morning - on his first night out after arriving in the city on holiday.

Police were informed of the assault in Soi 7 Pattaya Beach Road about 3.30am.

At the scene they found Bart O'Gready, 46, only half conscious and with a severely bleeding face.

After receiving first aid, he told police in tears that he had arrived in Pattaya less than 24 hours earlier, only to be attacked.

He visited an entertainment venue on the road and had a quarrel. Later, about 10 men attacked him. He believed they were the guards at the pub. The men knocked him down and he did not see any of them when he recovered.

Police were examining surveillance camera footage to identify attackers.

