Smog returns to Bangkok

The level of fine PM 2.5 dust particles exceeded safety standards at seven air-quality monitoring stations in Bangkok on Tuesday morning.(File photo)

Smog returned to Bangkok with PM 2.5 dust exceeding safe levels at seven monitoring stations on Tuesday morning, up to 57 microgrammes per cubic metre of air.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s environment office reported tha levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5) rose above safe levels in Bang Khen Laksi, Phasicharoen, Bang Sue, Pathumwan, Bang Kho Laem and Khong San.

City clerk Silapasuai Rawisaengsun advised people in affected areas to take care of their health.

If they experienced coughing, breathing difficulties and eye irrigation they should reduce the duration of their outdoor activities, she said.



