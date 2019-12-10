Headless corpse washed ashore

Section
Thailand
General

published : 10 Dec 2019 at 14:29

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

The headless body of an unidentified man found on Ban Baonon beach in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The headless body of a middle-aged man was found washed up on a beach in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning.

Pol Capt Wisanu Chalok, deputy investigation chief at Tha Sala, said the discovery at Bonon beach was reported around 6.30am. 

Police found no identification documents on the dead man, whose age was put at 35-40 years .

The body was dressed in purple fisherman’s pants. There were no visible bruises. A doctor estimated the man had been dead for at least one week before his body was found.

Police said it was likely he was an illegal migrant working on a fishing vessel.He might have fallen over board, or even been murdered. There was no obvious evidence. His head could have been taken by a sea creature. 

Police were attempting to identify the man and the circumstances of his death

