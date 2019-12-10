Teacher held for electrocution of twins who stole his limes

Pol Maj Gen Kritsada Kaewchandee, chief of Phatthalung police, centre, announces the arrest of teacher Madyusup Chaisukkho for the murder of twin brothers he said were stealing limes from his farm. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)

PHATTHALUNG: A 55-year-old teacher has been arrested for the murder of twin brothers who stole limes from his mixed farm in Pak Phayun district.

Pol Maj Gen Kritsada Kaewchandee, chief of Phatthalung police, on Tuesday announced the arrest of Madyusup Chaisukkho, an English teacher at a public school in Pak Phayun district, for the murder of Manop Khongchan and his younger twin brother Manon, both 31.

Mr Madyusup was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phatthalung Provincial Court on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of the bodies.

Seized as evidence from the suspect were electrical wiring, a large bowl and a pickup truck, the provincial police chief said.

During interrogation, Mr Madyusup allegedly confessed to the charges.

He said thieves had been stealing limes from his farm almost every night. He laid a live electrified copper wire near ground level to deter them, never thinking that it would claim two lives.

When he discovered the two electrocuted bodies he became frightened. He dumped them away from the farm, hoping to hide the crime, he said, according to police.

However, investigators did not believe he acted alone, or was telling the whole story. The two brothers were of large build. They believed 5-6 people might have been involved.

The teacher owned a mixed farm of about 10 rai in tambon Falamee of Pak Phayun district. He grew limes, coconuts and other fruit and raised fish. It was about one kilometre from his house, Pol Maj Gen Kritsada said.

Local residents found Manop's body in Hankho reservoir in tambon Falamee on Nov 28, about 2km from the farm. His motorcycle was also found in the reservoir.

On Dec 5, the body of his younger twin Manon was found in a drain in the same community. The two bodies were about 600 metres apart.

Police launched an investigation after the victims' parents reported them missing, feared murdered.