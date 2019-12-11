Search continues for Polish, Thai kayakers off Phuket

Search and rescue officials on Wednesday resumed efforts to find Polish and Thai tourists who have gone missing on their kayak off Phuket since Saturday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The search resumed on Wednesday morning for a Polish tourist and a Thai woman lost at sea in a kayak for four days. Rescuers were focusing on the coastline.

Mateusz Juszkiewiez, 27, and Veerakan Siriprakorn, 23, rented a kayak on Yanui beach in tambon Rawai of this southern island on Saturday. RAdm Charnchaiyot Atsuwee, deputy commander of the Third Fleet, said on Wednesday that the search for the pair had covered 12 square nautical miles (about 41 square kilometres).

The navy, the police and a local disaster mitigation office had deployed two helicopters, an aeroplane and boats to support the search, he said.

Phuket deputy governor Supote Rodrueang na Nongkhai said the search was continuing by land, water and air on Wednesday but rescuers would focus more on the stretch of sea within 10 nautical miles (about 18.5 kilometres) from coasts.

Village headmen and fishermen had also been asked to look for any sign of the missing people, he said.

The search was again being hampered by strong winds and high waves on Wednesday and officials had yet to find any trace of the kayak or evidence the pair were still alive, Mr Supote said.