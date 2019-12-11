Free train, bus travel for royal barge procession

Oarsmen had their final rehearsal of the royal barge procession for His Majesty the King on Monday. The ceremony is on Thursday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Travel will be free on all mass transit rail services and selected BMTA bus routes on Thursday, when the royal barge procession is presided over by His Majesty the King.

The BTS skytrain, MRT including the Purple Line, Airport Rail Link and the bus rapid transit lane (BRT) operators announced free rides all day to help people attend the historic event on the Chao Phraya River.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said about 200 buses on 19 routes will also transport people without charge to locations by the river where people can watch the extravaganza.

The State Railway of Thailand will also run some free trains:

Train No.320 leaving Ayutthaya for Hua Lamphong at 9.30am and returning train No.321 leaving Bangkok at 8.15pm; train No.322 departing Nakhon Pathom for Thon Buri at 9.55am, and train No.333 leaving Thon Buri for the return at 8pm.

Train No.326 leaving Chachoengsao for Bangkok at 9.20am and return train No. 325 scheduled to leave Bangkok at 8.05pm; Train No. 4322 leaving Mahachai at 9.35am to Wong Wian Yai station, and the return trip, train No.4347, departing Wong Wian Yai at 8.10pm.

The royal barge procession is one of the series of events held to mark the coronation of HM the King. It starts at 3.30pm, leaving from Wasukree Pier to Wat Arun (the Temple of Dawn), with Her Majesty the Queen and royal family members attending the ceremony.