Thailand earns global praise for tobacco plain packaging

New plain cigarette packages are compulsory for smokes from Dec 9. (Photo from Department of Disease Control website)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended Thailand for its strong tobacco control policy following the roll-out of plain cigarette packaging on Monday this week.

Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Department of Disease Control, said on Wednesday Thailand's move against tobacco promotion drew praise from the international community at a health conference on plain packaging in Bangkok.

According to Dr Suwanchai, Thailand is the first country in Asia to introduce plain packaging, reflecting the country's efforts to promote the health and well-being of the public.

The standardised packaging, compulsory from Dec 9, includes a graphic pictures of tobacco’s effects on health and the logo-free brand name written in plain font. Shops found to be selling the old packets face a fine of 40,000 baht under the tobacco control legislation.